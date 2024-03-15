Police looking for person of interest in Downtown Seattle knife attack

Seattle Police detectives are looking for a person of interest in an attack that happened downtown last month.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, two people walking near Third Avenue and Columbia Street were attacked from behind by a man with a knife.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

If you have information about the attack or the person seen in the video below, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, and reference case 2024-49500.