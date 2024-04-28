Police looking for person who broke into Northeast business
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are looking for a suspect who broke into a Northeast business.
MPD said that on April 27 at about 6:40 a.m., the man entered through a window of a business in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast and stole items before leaving.
The suspect was seen in this surveillance footage:
Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
