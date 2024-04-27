Police looking for owner of dog found in Kennedy Township
Police are looking for the owner of a dog found in Kennedy Township.
The Kennedy Township Police Department said the dog was found on Midway Drive.
The dog did not have a collar on when it was found.
Anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact Kennedy Police by calling 412-331-2408.
