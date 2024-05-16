Police looking for missing Westchester teen girls last seen in Peekskill

New York State Police are looking for two northern Westchester teenage girls who have been missing since May 12.

New York State Trooper Aaron Hicks said Evelyn Jimenez, 17, of Cortlandt and Violet Munroe, 15, of Yorktown, were last seen around May 12 in Peekskill.

Hicks said they have also been known to frequent the White Plains area.

New York State Police posted photos of Jimenez and Munroe to Facebook on Wednesday evening. Munroe is described as five feet, eight inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair with blonde highlights and wears braces. She was last seen in the morning on Sunday, May 12, in Peekskill and was wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Jimenez is described as five-foot, four inches tall and 120 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 11, in Peekskill. Nonprofit organization Hope Alive 845 said she could have been wearing a sweatshirt and pajama pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact New York State Police at 914-769-2600 or the Yorktown Police Department at 914-962-4141.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police: Missing Westchester teen girls last seen in Peekskill NY