Police looking for man who robbed store with BB gun in East Liberty

Pittsburgh Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery in East Liberty.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Penn Avenue at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a man with what looked to be a long gun went into a store and demanded money.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

Police say the gun believed to have been a long gun at the time of the robbery turned out to be a BB gun that the robber left behind. He never fired it and no one was injured.

A perimeter has been set up and police are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

