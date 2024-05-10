Police looking for man who left work at York College but didn't return home
York County Regional Police are looking for a York Township man who did not return home on Thursday after work, a news release states.
Miguel Anthony Pereira III, who lives in the 1800 block of Saratoga Road, left work at 3:40 p.m. at York College of Pennsylvania, a news release states. He was alone.
Pereira was driving his white 2018 GMC Canyon with a Pennsylvania registration of ZXH-7988, police said. It traveled south on South George Street from Country Club Road.
Anyone with information may contact police through York County 911 or by calling (717) 741-1259 Ext. 164.
Individuals can remain anonymous, the release states.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Regional Police seeking missing adult who left work in truck