Police looking for man who hit, ‘forcibly’ pushed woman out of SUV during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say evaded officers, among other things, during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Springfield Township police are looking for 58-year-old Keith Head, who now has a willful fleeing warrant out for his arrest following the morning incident.

Head was pulled over just before 9 a.m. after an officer reportedly witnessed a moving violation on Massillon Road.

Head, who was driving a Nissan Rogue according to a police report, did stop for the officer. He then struck a woman passenger and “forcibly” pushed her out of the SUV before fleeing the scene.

Officers said the woman was unharmed, but “was found to have a felony drug warrant issued by a neighboring agency and was subsequently arrested.”

Police then learned Head had other warrants out for his arrest and multiple traffic violations. The SUV, with license plate JDW1188, also is not registered to him.

Anyone who may see Head or his vehicle is asked to call police at 330-733-1061.

“Your cooperation is crucial in ensuring the safety of our community,” police said.

