Police looking for man who exposed himself in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who exposed himself in Northwest D.C. on Friday night.

Police said that at about 10:15 p.m., the suspect was standing in the 2200 block of 12th Place when he exposed himself to a victim who was driving by.

The suspect then left the area.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect:

Credit: MPD

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about the incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

