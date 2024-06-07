Police looking for man accused of cutting power to laundromat, stealing money from kiosks in Crafton

Allegheny County police are looking for a man they say cut power to a laundromat and stole money from kiosks inside.

According to police, the man broke into a laundromat in the 500 block of Crennel Avenue in Crafton at around 3:15 a.m. on June 3.

The suspect cut the power to the building and stole an undisclosed amount of money from multiple kiosks he broke into.

Police said the man has a recognizable tattoo on his left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century Pittsburgh Steelers announce training camp schedule VIDEO: Woman claimed to be Cherrie Mahan on social media; fingerprints not a match, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts