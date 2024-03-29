Police looking for man accused of attempted homicide in Pittsburgh who may be going to Michigan

Police are looking for a man they say was involved in an attempted homicide in Pittsburgh who may be heading towards Michigan.

Court documents say officers received a call about a man who had been shot at. They found the victim at a house on Herschel Street. He told police that Malik Bibb, 25, shot at him twice during an argument. He missed both shots.

Police found bullet holes in a bedroom and a wall by a staircase. Shell casings were also found in the kitchen and in the living room.

Witnesses told police that Bibb took off from the house in a grey or brown Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan registration. Police believe he may be heading back towards Michigan.

The victim also later told police that Bibb stole his iPhone 14, court documents say.

Bibb faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking and recklessly endangering another person.

