Police looking to identify man who displayed inappropriate conduct toward women in Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man they say behaved inappropriately toward women in Shadyside.

Police said on May 28, the man approached two women on Walnut Street within a 15-minute span and first told them he liked their backsides.

He followed one of the women into a stairwell, ran behind her and lowered his face into her backside as she was walking up the stairs, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 422-6520 and ask for plainclothes detectives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Mount Lebanon community mourning after girl, 10, found dead in car with her mom Man shot, killed by police in Whitehall after firing at officers serving warrant Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students VIDEO: Car dealership employees recall moment they realized distant yelling was a woman in need of help DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts