Police looking to ID man in hotel TVs theft
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dickson City Police Department needs help identifying a suspect after a theft at Home 2 Suites in Dickson City.
Police say the man pictured below walked out of Home 2 Suites with their TVs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickson City Police Department at 570-489-3231.
