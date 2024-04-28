Police looking to ID man in hotel TVs theft

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dickson City Police Department needs help identifying a suspect after a theft at Home 2 Suites in Dickson City.

Police say the man pictured below walked out of Home 2 Suites with their TVs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickson City Police Department at 570-489-3231.

