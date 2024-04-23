Police looking for duo accused of breaking into businesses with sledgehammers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for thieves who they say targeted multiple businesses using a sledgehammer to break-in.

On Wednesday, April 17, officers responded to multiple business burglaries during the early morning hours.

Some of the businesses that the two suspects forced entry with a sledgehammer into were Elwood’s Shack (4523 Summer Avenue), A-Tan (3445 Poplar Avenue) and Little Ceasar’s (4471 Summer Avenue) in the early morning hours.

Tim Bednarski, the owner of Elwood’s Shack, spoke with WREG about the break-in and said luckily the thieves didn’t make off as badly as they could have.

“It was so dark in the office they didn’t know what they were stealing,” Bednarski said. “I’m guessing they thought it was a cash box or something.”

Instead, they were holding a First Aid Kit.

Though Bednarski said he’s grateful that they did not end up taking more, that hasn’t stopped him from being upset that the burglary even happened.

Suspects accused of breaking into businesses with a sledgehammer.

Suspects accused of breaking into businesses with a sledgehammer.

One of the suspects accused of breaking into businesses with a sledgehammer.

Getaway vehicle for suspects accused of breaking into businesses with sledgehammer.

License plate of getaway vehicle for suspects accused of breaking into businesses with sledgehammer.

“It’s beyond frustrating. We’re struggling just to pay bills and stuff and then to have that happen,” Bednarski said.

WREG visited the business today and could see that the window the door is now covered by a board.

“One of the other restaurants they hit the same night they broke the front door, glass door and they couldn’t open for breakfast or lunch,” Bednarski said.

Another business that was affected by the burglary was Kay’s Bakery.

WREG visited the restaurant on Monday and while they were open, an employee told us that the front door was broken and the thieves took off with an empty cash register.

Bednarski says he’s thankful no one was hurt and commended Memphis Police investigators’ attention to the problem believing nowhere – and no one – is immune from crime.

“I’m from Houston and I’ve been in Memphis for 30 years and I travel back and forth to Texas and it doesn’t matter if it’s in Memphis or Houston or Dallas or wherever you are, it’s sad right now.”

If you have any information regarding these, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.