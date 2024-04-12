Police looking for Denny's robbery suspect

Apr. 12—Santa Fe police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at the city's Denny's restaurant early Thursday morning.

A man walked into the diner on Cerrillos Road shortly after 1 a.m. and demanded all the cash in the register while flashing a handgun that was tucked in his waistband, police said in a news release Friday afternoon. The man stole less than $500, police wrote.

Police said the man was described as a "Hispanic male, tall, heavy, with a short mustache and beard, wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans."

The case remains under investigation, according to the release. Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.