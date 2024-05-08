Police looking for CT man implicated in robberies at bank, Dunkin’

Police are looking for a Southington man implicated in two robberies in Torrington over the past several days, including one at a bank on Tuesday.

Officers at 11 a.m. responded to the TD Bank in the Torrington Commons Plaza at 215 High St. on the report of a robbery in progress, according to the Torrington Police Department.

Police said a man entered the bank and passed the teller a note, demanding cash and implying that he was armed with a weapon. The man fled on foot after he was handed cash from the register.

Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and reviewed surveillance footage, which led them to believe the same man tried robbing a Dunkin’ on East Main Street on Saturday night, according to police.

During the incident at Dunkin’, a man demanded all the money from the cash drawer while in the drive-thru, police said. The robber claimed to have a gun.

According to police, the man was chased away by another customer before he could get any money.

Police said their investigation later led to 38-year-old Kyle Witkoski being identified as the suspect. Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the incident and Dunkin’ and anticipated getting a warrant for the bank robbery.

Police have released photos of Witkoski, whose last known address was in Southington, and have asked for help from the public finding him. Though authorities have not confirmed he is armed with a gun, police cautioned that he threatened to have a weapon during both incidents.

Police said anyone who comes into contact with Witkoski should use caution and call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2000.