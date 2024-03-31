Police looking for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice after ‘major’ crash in Dallas: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Police are looking for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a “major” car crash Saturday night in northeast Dallas, according to multiple reports.

A vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice crashed on North Central Expressway at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, The Dallas Morning News and TMZ reported, citing law enforcement.

ABC News’ Dallas affiliate WFAA posted dashcam video of the purported incident. TMZ also published photos of the crash site and reported that six cars were involved.

According to the Dallas Morning News, police said that the “preliminary investigation determined a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane…where both lost control of their vehicles.”

This reportedly caused the Corvette and Lamborghini to crash, resulting in four other vehicles to crash, dealing minor injuries to the people inside the other four cars.

Those inside the Corvette and Lamborghini “all ran from the crash without stopping to see if anyone needed medical help or providing any of their information,” according to a Dallas police spokesperson. Police are still trying to identify the suspects.

The Dallas Morning News reported that a police call sheet listed “Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette.” However, it was not immediately clear if he is suspected of any charges or if anyone was seriously injured, according to ESPN.

Rice, a native of a Dallas suburb and a Southern Methodist University graduate, won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in his rookie season and finished with the second most receiving yards behind tight end Travis Kelce.

