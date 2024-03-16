Police looking for bank robbery suspect in Tacoma

Tacoma police are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery at a Umpqua Bank in South Tacoma.

On March 1, a mid 20 to 30′s man walked into the bank that located on 201 S. 84th St in the Fern Hill neighborhood, pulled a gun out and threatened a bank teller by pointing at them. He then demanded an undisclosed amount of cash.

After obtaining the cash, he got away on foot.

The description of the robbery suspect police published on Facebook was that he was a man in his mid 20 to 30′s, 5′6″-5′10″ tall, with distinctive tattoos on his left hand.

Police are asking anyone to contact Crimestoppers that has details on the suspect by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or using the Crimestoppers website.



