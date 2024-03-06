Police looking for 3 missing kids after parents fled Pinellas child welfare meeting

Law enforcement is looking for three children after their parents fled a child welfare meeting in Largo on Tuesday.

A missing child alert was issued Tuesday evening for the children: Benjamin Spears, 6; Hannah Spears, who is nearly 2; and Noah Spears, 6 months.

Their parents are Tyler Spears, 32, and Natalie Spears, 28.

According to Largo police, the family appeared for a mandatory visit at the Department of Children and Families office on Ulmerton Road.

“During the visit, information was developed that would have affected Tyler and Natalie’s ability to retain custody of their children,” Largo police said in a news release on Tuesday night. “Natalie and Tyler fled from the appointment with their children.”

Police said they believe the family may be in St. Petersburg. They said the children may be endangered.

Anyone with information can contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730

