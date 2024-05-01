Police looking for 19-year-old accused of firing over 30 shots into occupied house in Wilmerding

Allegheny County police are looking for a man in connection with a shots fired investigation in Wilmerding.

On April 7 at around 5:40 a.m., Allegheny County police were called to assist Pitcairn police after multiple shots were fired into a house on Airbrake Avenue. Eight people, including five adults and three children, were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Officials recovered 30 shell casings from multiple firearms from the scene. There were also several projectiles recovered from inside the house, including the room where the juveniles were sleeping.

Braden Hicks, 19, and Darnell Edge, 16, are accused of the shooting, Allegheny County police said. There were multiple social media photos showing several people, including Hicks, with guns and a video posted to one of Edge’s accounts from the morning of the shooting where the suspects discussed shooting random people.

Hicks and Edge are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

Edge was taken into custody on April 25.

Police are looking for Hicks, who is described as being 6 feet tall and around 140 pounds. If seen, do not approach and call 911, as he is potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11 Investigates Exclusive: Black Pittsburgh police recruits eliminated after psychological testing Dad speaks out as 2 children recover after falling from 3rd-story window in White Oak Pittsburgh Pride 2024 moved to different location after access denied at Point State Park VIDEO: ‘A really big Pennsylvania issue’: U.S. House passes bill with fix for uncapped natural gas wells DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts