Police looking for 12-year-old boy last seen in Downtown Seattle

Police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Downtown Seattle.

Oliver Owsley was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday around Fourth Avenue and James Street.

An endangered missing person alert flyer was sent out to media from the Washington State Patrol at around noon.

Oliver is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair that has purple and yellow streaks in it. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt with a cartoon of a mushroom chasing a human on it.

Anyone who sees Oliver is asked to call 911.