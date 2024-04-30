Police look for victims after man charged with food tampering at Johnson County steakhouse

Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old Kansas City man with adulterating food at the Hereford House restaurant in Leawood, and are asking customers who fell ill after eating there to come forward, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Jace Christian Hanson on Friday with a felony count of unlawfully adulterating or contaminating food at the Hereford House restaurant at 5001 Town Center Drive in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

The alleged crime is said to have occurred between March 26 and April 25, and the district attorney’s office asked customers who fell ill after eating at the restaurant during that period to contact the Leawood police at tips@leawood.org or 913-266-0696.

A spokesperson for the restaurant could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning. Prosecutors have not said what Hanson was allegedly doing to contaminate the food.

Leawood police arrested Hanson shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, he was booked into Johnson County jail, where he is currently held on a $100,000 bond.

The conditions of his release on bond include no use of illegal drugs or controlled substances and no alcohol or firearms. He is not allowed to contact victims and witnesses or their homes and places of employment.

Hanson is also “not allowed to work or any place which serves food,” according to court documents.