Police look for two suspects wanted after victim is shot in face in south Fort Worth

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to a south Fort Worth shooting that hospitalized one person Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business address in the 100 block of Sheffield Drive in response to an adult male victim who was shot in the face, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the two suspects they are searching for.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

The location is near the southbound Interstate 35W service road.

