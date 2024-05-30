Police look for parents of young child found alone at Sansom Park apartment complex

North Texas police are trying to identify the parents of a young child who was found alone in Sansom Park on Wednesday night.

The Sansom Park Police Department responded about 9:30 p.m. to a call about a boy being found at Sansom Ridge Apartments, in the 3100 block of La Junta Street.

Officers went door to door and canvassed the area to try to locate the parents, police said in a news release.

As of Thursday morning, the child is still in state custody because no parent has come forward to claim him.

The boy has not been able to tell officers his name, where he lives or who his parents are.

The child is described as approximately 3 feet 6 inches tall and 25 to 30 pounds. He has braids in his hair, and was wearing a white Nike shirt with blue lettering and light blue shorts. Investigators believe the child was walking around the apartment complex since 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on where the child lives or who his family is is asked to call the Sansom Park Police Department at 817-626-1921.

