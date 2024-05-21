Police look to identify 3 females accused of stealing $1,500 in merchandise from local Kohl’s

Police are looking to identify three females accused of stealing $1,500 in merchandise from a Kohl’s in Beaver County.

The theft took place on May 5, according to Center Township police.

A witness saw the women get in an older white SUV, potentially a Ford.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 724-775-0880 and ask for a Center Township officer.

