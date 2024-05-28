Police: New London man accidentally shoots through wall at The Beam

May 27—NEW LONDON — City police arrested a resident of a luxury apartment complex on Howard Street on charges he accidentally fired a rifle round into a common area from his apartment.

Police in a news release said no injuries were reported.

John Dustman, 23, of 221 Howard St., Unit 442, was charged Sunday with first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Officers were called to The Beam at 8:10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot, police said. Responding officers found the bullet hole in the hallway, where members of the Investigative Services Division were brought in to collect evidence, process the scene and canvass the area.

"Initial investigation determined that a resident in the apartment complex accidentally fired a round from a rifle, which went through their apartment wall and into a common hallway," police said.

Dustman was released on a $5,000 bond pending a court date of June 7 at New London Superior Court.