Police logs ― April 23, 2024

Apr. 22—Norwich

Yolande Mompoint, 61, of 5 Ward St. was charged Sunday with disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.

Stonington

Spencer S. Ferdula, 20, of 50 Summit St., New London, was charged April 16 with second-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Pierce E. Hall. 57, of 323 River Road, Pawcatuck, was charged April 17 with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Heather M. Pirnat 58, of 435 High St., Apt. A18, Groton, was charged Sunday with second-degree violation of conditions of release.

Isaac Rodriguez-Santiago, 30, of 102 Brookside Lane, Pawcatuck, was charged Sunday with driving with a suspended license, speeding, engaging police in pursuit, passing in a no-passing zone, driving without a license, use of motor vehicle without the owner's permission and second-degree breach of peace.

Sean P. Slattery, 58, of 5 Thompson St., Pawcatuck, was charged April 11 with third-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace.

Macy E. Tillett, 29, of 46 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, was charged April 17 with second-degree breach of peace, use of drug paraphernalia and interfering with a police officer.

Lance R. Bisordi, 39, of Stamford, was charged April 10 with first-degree larceny, falsely reporting an incident, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, failure to drive right, evading responsibility and traveling unreasonable fast.

Aaron J. Caswell, 40, of 172 Broadway, Apt. 2, Norwich, was charged April 16 with first-degree failure to appear in court and two counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

James W. Cornell, 33, of 56 Spruce St., Westerly, R.I., was charged April 16 with second-degree failure to appear in court and failure to respond to an infraction.

Jarrod T. Edgar, 33, of 98 W. Broad St., Apt. 4, Pawcatuck , was charged Monday with first-degree failure to appear in court.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.