Police logs ― April 21, 2024

Joe Wojtas, The Day, New London, Conn.
Apr. 20—East Lyme

Brandon G. Stephenson, 35, of 56 Green Cliff Road, was charged Friday with interfering with a police officer/resisting arrest, disobeying the signal of an officer, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to obey a stop sign.

Norwich

Marques Konochik Loftis-Dorn, 28, of 120 Cliff St., was charged April 19 with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, unlawful restraint and threatening.

Esteban T. Rosa, 52, of unknown address, was charged April 19 with three counts of failure to register as a nonviolent sex offender.

Roland Lamont Hardrick, 53, of 30 Broadway, Unit 6, was charged April 18 with operating under the influence, operating with a suspended license, operator with drug paraphernalia and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Glen A. Cote, 57, of 116 Broadway, Unit C, was charged April 18 with operating a vehicle on a suspended license, speeding and failure to have tail lamps.

Waterford

Johnny Santos Delgado, 39, of Paterson, N.J., was charged with fifth-degree larceny.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.