Police lock down Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School for reported threat

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) placed Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in lockdown on Thursday after a reported threat.

Police said that the school was locked down in a post on the X platform just before 11:45 a.m. MCPD said that officers were working to confirm whether or not the report was valid and asked everyone to avoid the area during that time.

Police established a family reunification area at the Lynnbrook Local Park at 8008 Newdale Rd.

MCPD said that it would offer updates as they were available.

