Police and local students work together for ‘Cooking With Cops’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police officers are giving local students the chance to better their skills in the kitchen.

The “Cooking With Cops” event was held on Saturday at Fayetteville Public Library.

Once a month, police officers partner with Brightwater to host the event. Brightwater is a center for the study of food.

The event is designed to break down the barriers between law enforcement and young people.

“They’re working together as a team and the students don’t see the police as them versus us,” said Vince Pianalto, an instructor chef with Brightwater.

In the future, Pianalto says they hope to expand the event to more people in northwest Arkansas.

