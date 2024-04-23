Police: Lebanon man, 58, charged with fatal August hit-and-run motorcycle crash

A 58-year-old Lebanon man has been arrested for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash in August, according to North Lebanon Township police.

Brian Sheaffer was charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, involuntary manslaughter, false reports, reckless driving, careless driving, disregard traffic lane, vehicle turning left, fail to stop and render aid and fail to not notify police of accident\injury or death.

At 6:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2023, police responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle at the North 11th Avenue and East Lehman Street intersection. Officers said the motorcycle was lying sideways with extensive damage.

Police found Jonestown resident Edward Matias Rodriguez, 33, severely injured but still breathing, according to court documents. While police tried to expedite an ambulance to the scene, Matias Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through video obtained from residents, police said a gray Toyota Camry was traveling west on East Lehman Street and made a left hand turn to travel South on North 11th Avenue.

"The vehicle was struck by the motorcycle who was traveling East on East Lehman Street," police said. "The vehicle continued South on 11th avenue fleeing from the scene."

On Aug. 26, police were notified about a stolen vehicle reported by Sheaffer from the 1200 block of East Lehman Street. Officers met with Sheaffer at a local Walmart and found his Toyota Camry had damage consistent with the fatal crash.

In an interview days later with police, Sheaffer admitted to driving his vehicle at the time of the accident and was heading to Giant.

"(Sheaffer) said when he turned left he saw out of the corner of his eye something coming really fast," court documents state. "He said after the accident, he panicked and got scared and fled from the scene."

Sheaffer allegedly also admitted to filing a false report about his vehicle being stolen and said he took the car to Walmart to dump it prior to calling police.

Sheaffer has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Lebanon County Magisterial Judge Kim Wolfe at 8 a.m. May 23.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon PA man charged with fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash