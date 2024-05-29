Police: Lansing woman fatally stabbed by adult son while talking to 911 dispatcher

LANSING — A woman who died in a homicide last week was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when her son attacked her with a utility knife, court documents indicate.

Cynthia Marek, 65, arrived at her Bruce Avenue home on May 23 to find her son, Brandon Michel Labrie, lying down and holding a utility knife to his neck, a Lansing police detective wrote in a court document.

While she was talking with a dispatcher, Labrie "abruptly attacked" Marek with the utility knife, and the killing was recorded on the 911 call, according to the document.

Responding Lansing police officers found Marek at the bottom of a stairway with several wounds, including a large wound to her neck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Labrie, 42, is charged with open murder in connection with his mother's death and was being held without bond pending further hearings in the case. An attorney with the Ingham County Public Defender office, which is representing Labrie, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

A hearing to determine whether Labrie should stand trial on the charge is set for June 7.

Lansing police last week released the name of the victim and suspect but did not reveal they were related or explain how Marek was killed.

In its own news release, the Lansing Fire Department said firefighters found two people with stab wounds after arriving at a home on the same block Lansing police responded to shortly after 7 p.m. and took them to a hospital, where one of them died.

The detective's affidavit said one of the responding officers pushed open an interior door from the garage and saw Labrie lying in the doorway, holding a knife to his neck.

Labrie refused to put down the knife, and the officers deployed a stun gun device, which was ineffective, according to the police affidavit. The officers managed to disarm Labrie, put him in handcuffs and carry him out of the house before they could tend to Marek, the document said. Labrie was treated and released at a hospital for unspecified injuries, it said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Lansing woman fatally stabbed by adult son while talking to 911 dispatcher