Police: Kidnappers told Decatur teen they were taking him to girlfriend

Apr. 17—Arab police on Saturday rescued a Decatur teen who sent a text to 911 after he was allegedly kidnapped, handcuffed and taken to Arab by two men who said they were bringing him to his girlfriend to work out their relationship, according to the Arab Police Department.

"I've been here 24 years, and this is the first actual kidnapping that I have ever been a part of as far as working here," said Arab police Chief Shane Washburn.

Jesse Ryan Fain Jr., 21, and Clayton Ty Calahan, 18, both of Arab, were each charged with second-degree kidnapping and on Tuesday remained in Marshall County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bonds, jail records show.

Arab police said they received a call from Morgan County 911 at around 5:41 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a kidnapping. A 19-year-old male victim reportedly sent a text to 911 informing them that he'd been kidnapped from Lamar Street Southeast in Decatur and brought to a residence on Second Street Northeast in Arab.

Arab police officers arrived at the home minutes later, according to Washburn, to find the victim handcuffed and sitting in the living room. Fain and Calahan, who were also at the residence, were then arrested for kidnapping, according to Arab police.

"The two offenders told the victim that they were going to take him to his girlfriend's residence so they could work their relationship out," Arab PD said in a statement. "The victim stated that they placed handcuffs on him and told him that they wanted to handcuff him because they didn't want him to try to attack them as they were taking him to his girlfriend."

Although one of the alleged kidnappers appeared to possess a handgun during the ordeal, the victim said he was not threatened with it, according to Arab police. The handgun was later found to be an Airsoft pistol.

"The victim stated that as they got into Arab, he realized they were not going in the direction of his girlfriend's residence," Arab PD said. "The victim stated that he was able to retrieve his phone because the offenders had handcuffed him in front of his body."

Washburn said the victim and the alleged kidnappers are acquaintances.

"They didn't implicate the girlfriend in any form or fashion that she was in any way involved with it," he said. "So, we made the two arrests, and the case ... will go to court from here."

Second-degree kidnapping is a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

View our Print Replica

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.