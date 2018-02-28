Police K-9 Undergoes Surgery After Losing All but 2 Teeth While Taking Down Suspect

A California K-9 officer has undergone surgery after losing all but two teeth while taking down a suspect.

Santa Ana police said Tuesday that Puskas, a Dutch shepherd, lost all of his upper and lower teeth with the exception of his canine teeth and needed surgery following the apprehension of a carjacking suspect.

Police say the suspect crashed the stolen car into multiple vehicles, according to CBS Los Angeles. When he allegedly tried to flee on foot, Puskas took the suspect down.

Puskas paid a cost as a result of his efforts, and for his bravery, the VCA Yorba Regional Animal Hospital gave him a Purple Heart to proudly wear on his collar.

Police shared photos of Puskas post-surgery, already smiling from ear to ear.

"Puskas off to a speedy recovery," the Santa Ana Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We would like to thank everyone for your love and support!"

