Police K-9 Airlifted for Surgery After Being Stabbed

Inside Edition
K-9 Enzo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was stabbed multiple times by a suspect. Police say he was protecting his human handler and other officers. Veterinarians stabilized Enzo, but determined he needed to be transferred to another facility to get the care he needed. Authorities decided the best way to get Enzo into surgery was to airlift him. After a week in the hospital, Enzo was reunited with his handler, Officer Damole, and sent home.