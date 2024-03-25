Police: Juvenile shot, injured because he failed to pay girlfriend's phone bill

Prosecutors plan to ask the court to hold a man without bail while they prosecute him in a case where he's accused of multiple offenses, including shooting a juvenile multiple times over an unpaid phone bill.

Bennie Keys III had his first appearance hearing March 22 in front of County Judge Lori Cotton. He appeared via Zoom from the jail.

Keys is charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of possessing a weapon and fleeing eluding a law enforcement officer with lights/ sirens active. The judge told the convicted felon she appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent him.

Assistant State Attorney Barbara Harris told the judge her office will seek pre-trial detention for Keys and request he be held without bail.

County Judge Lori Cotton

The judge agreed to hold Keys without bail pending a hearing on the state's request. If released, the judge told Keys, he cannot operate a motor vehicle.

Keys is accused of shooting and wounding a juvenile on March 18. He was found and arrested on March 21.

Keys declined to be interviewed about the shooting by Ocala police. He was transported to the county jail for booking. Law enforcement officials said Keys may face additional charges as their investigation proceeds.

Officers said the victim is recovering from his injures.

According to Ocala police officials, at 6:44 p.m. on March 18 they were called to the 500 block of Southwest 27th Avenue in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway.

Authorities were given a description of a vehicle that took an injured person to a local hospital. Sgt. Jared Sieg saw the vehicle run a red light at South Pine Avenue and Southwest 10th Street and followed it.

The vehicle pulled into the emergency room entrance where the passenger, later identified as a juvenile, got out and entered the building. The vehicle then drove away.

Sieg pursued the vehicle, which crashed in the Wawa parking lot at 1010 S. Pine Ave. The driver, another juvenile, ran, leaving a third person, an adult, behind. That man was not arrested, police said. The juvenile driver was apprehended and charged with fleeing/eluding a law enforcement official and resisting without violence.

Detectives said they were told the shooting stemmed from an unpaid phone bill. Officials said the victim usually pays his girlfriend's phone bill, but on a recent occasion apparently did not. The victim was told he needed to pay the bill. When it wasn't paid, officials said, the victim was shot by Keys.

The bill was for less than $100, police said.

Authorities said Keys, who was riding in a vehicle, pulled up next to the victim, pulled out a firearm and opened fire. The victim was sitting in the passenger's seat of a vehicle. He was hit three times in the upper body.

Another passenger in the vehicle returned fire, missing Keys. That person was not charged, as his or her actions are legally protected under Florida's stand your ground law.

Keys' criminal history includes carjacking and a weapons offense. He spent time in prison and was released in November 2018.

During his hearing, the 33-year-old man told the judge he has been living in Marion County for 10 years. Keys said he moved here from Michigan. He told the judge the reason he relocated to Marion County was to go to college and start a new life.

He said his family is here, and they own and operate their own business.

