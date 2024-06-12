Police: Juvenile shot in Avondale

A juvenile was shot Tuesday evening in Avondale, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Prospect Place near South Avondale Elementary School for a report of a shooting, Lt. Tim Lanter said just after 8:30 p.m.

One juvenile victim was found, Lanter said.

Police have not released any further information about the condition of the juvenile or details about what led to the incident.

Pastor Ennis Tait, who has worked in Avondale for years to address the violence, said the juvenile shot Tuesday was caught in crossfire of a drive-by. Tait said the victim was a youth he has been working with for more than two years.

Tait said Avondale has seen an uptick in gun violence this year. In the first five months of 2024, There were 17 people shot in the neighborhood and six of those victims died. During the same period last year, 12 people were shot and three of them died.

The rise in shootings in Avondale is happening as shootings citywide have decreased. From Jan. 1 to May 31, a total of 127 people have been shot citywide this year compared to 145 last year, according to Cincinnati police data.

Shootings among teens 13 to 17 also fallen more than 50% compared to last year, the data shows.

Tait is working on a comprehensive summer plan to engage with young people in Avondale, a larger and more comprehensive version of a plan that has worked previously to reduce violence. The Avondale Community Council, the library, the Boys and Girls Club, the recreation center and the community council have all joined forces to provide youth with safe activities, food and places to be this summer.

"We expect to see some results," Tait said.

