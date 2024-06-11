Police say juvenile responsible for shooting man in Gastonia Friday night

Police have released the identity of the man they say was shot and killed in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia.

They will not, however, release the name of the person they say killed him because the alleged shooter is a juvenile.

According to police, Ronnie Ray Welch, 38, of Gastonia, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound just after 10 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Shamrock Road near Hickory Grove Road.

A second person was also shot.

Both were transported to the hospital, but Welch succumbed to his injuries while the other person was stabilized.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with additional information call 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police say juvenile responsible for shooting man in Gastonia Friday