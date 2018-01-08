Police Just Found a Missing Reporter Who Said She Was Being Followed

Houston police say they have located sports reporter Courtney Roland after authorities had found a Jeep belonging to the 29-year-old Texas woman. Roland went missing Sunday after reportedly telling a friend she was being followed by a suspicious man.

Officials said in a Twitter statement that a tip led them to Roland, who they found under a Richmond overpass this morning without apparent injury. Professionals are in the process of evaluating her medical situation.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

The police have not released further details about Roland’s whereabouts overnight. More details will come at an afternoon press briefing.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Prior to the discovery, Houston police said that Roland had last been seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, walking alone in a store in a store at Galleria shopping mall. Roland’s Jeep Cherokee was found close to the mall just after midnight on Monday. Her phone was found inside the car and her purse, which had an iPad, computer and credit cards, were found at a nearby business.

We do have Ms. Roland's vehicle, a white Jeep, found by officers overnight in a parking lot at 5006 Westheimer. Her phone and other items were inside the vehicle. Her purse was found at a nearby business. #HouNews https://t.co/IrMzu9Xr2v — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Roland’s roommate told KPRC-TV that she last heard from her on Sunday. Roland apparently texted her friend to say a suspicious man was following her at a Walgreens. The man allegedly followed her home in a blue truck, but drove away when she got out. Roland was supposed to meet up with the roommate, but never showed up.

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

Roland’s family had pleaded for her whereabouts. “If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you, too,” her father, Steve Roland, told KHOU.

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

“And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people” Steve Roland said.