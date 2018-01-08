    Police Just Found a Missing Reporter Who Said She Was Being Followed

    Tara John

    Houston police say they have located sports reporter Courtney Roland after authorities had found a Jeep belonging to the 29-year-old Texas woman. Roland went missing Sunday after reportedly telling a friend she was being followed by a suspicious man.

    Officials said in a Twitter statement that a tip led them to Roland, who they found under a Richmond overpass this morning without apparent injury. Professionals are in the process of evaluating her medical situation.

    The police have not released further details about Roland’s whereabouts overnight. More details will come at an afternoon press briefing.

    Prior to the discovery, Houston police said that Roland had last been seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday, walking alone in a store in a store at Galleria shopping mall. Roland’s Jeep Cherokee was found close to the mall just after midnight on Monday. Her phone was found inside the car and her purse, which had an iPad, computer and credit cards, were found at a nearby business.

    Roland’s roommate told KPRC-TV that she last heard from her on Sunday. Roland apparently texted her friend to say a suspicious man was following her at a Walgreens. The man allegedly followed her home in a blue truck, but drove away when she got out. Roland was supposed to meet up with the roommate, but never showed up.

    Roland’s family had pleaded for her whereabouts. “If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you, too,” her father, Steve Roland, told KHOU.

    “And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people” Steve Roland said.