Police: Joplin man's suspicious activity leads to felony drug arrest

May 21—A police officer answering a call Monday in the vicinity of 20th Street and Murphy Avenue in Joplin happened to spot a pedestrian he thought might be tampering with a mailbox at a residence where he did not live.

The officer contacted the man and ran his name through police dispatch and learned that he had an outstanding city warrant.

Police Capt. William Davis said Christopher M. Sams, 39, was placed under arrest, leading to a search of his person and the alleged seizure of two pills of pressed fentanyl, a couple of small bags of heroin, two rocks of methamphetamine and two LSD tablets.

Sams was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.