Police: Jonesborough man charged with aggravated assault after threatening to kill victim

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was charged with aggravated assault on Sunday after allegedly pointing a handgun and threatening to kill a victim, police report.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports deputies responded to an alleged aggravated assault on May 10 in the 100 block of 81 Loop Road.

The victim and a witness reportedly told police the assault occurred on April 4 when they arrived at the home to retrieve personal belongings.

A man, identified by police as Christopher Gene Williams, 63, allegedly backed the victim against a door, hit the door above their head and pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The victim stated Williams racked a round in the chamber, pointed it at them and told them he would kill them, the WCSO reported.

The victim and witness left the home and, while walking to their vehicle, Williams said he would “burn [them] up in [their] vehicle” if he saw the victim, the report stated.

On Sunday, Williams was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on a $50,000 bond. He appeared in court on Monday.

