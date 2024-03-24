Police in Iowa will get power to arrest immigrants without documentation

Donald Trump takes control of the Republican National Committee.

Illinois goes after website pornography.

And Iowa is about to give police officers in the state the authority to arrest undocumented immigrants.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with former Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Drue Mielke.

“I think there’s a real possibility that we’ll get some kind of profiling going on, too,” Loebsack said.

“This is a reaction to what many see as the federal government not enforcing the laws that are there for a very good reason,” Mielke said.

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

