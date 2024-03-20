Police investigation underway at DeKalb County shopping plaza
DeKalb County authorities were out at a scene in a shopping center Tuesday night.
At this time, details are limited.
Channel 2 Action News was on the scene during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. as officers paced the grounds outside of a restaurant on Covington Highway.
Multiple police vehicles were seen on the scene, including a Crime Scene Investigation van.
It is unclear what, exactly, police are investigating.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police, but has not heard back.
