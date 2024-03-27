Police investigation shuts down part of highway in Union County

Part of U.S. Highway 74 in Union County is shut down Wednesday afternoon due to an active police investigation.

The eastbound lanes between Monroe and Wingate are blocked between Kintyre Drive and Secrest Avenue.

Family member arrested after deadly shooting in Union County, deputies say

A man who had a warrant for his arrest on domestic violence charges was driving in the area, Monroe police said.

Officers tried to pull over the suspect, David Brooks, but he didn’t stop.

He pulled over near Secrest Drive and stayed in the vehicle, police said.

Negotiators managed to get him out of the car and deputies detained him.

Brooks had a gun in the vehicle.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.