Police investigating after woman shot and killed in Kansas City apartment Wednesday

Police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead in a Kansas City apartment Wednesday.

Officers received a call about a shooting just after noon in the Emerson Manor Apartments in the 2000 block of Linwood Boulevard. There, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Phillip DiMartino, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. DiMartino said they are interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance to figure out what led to the homicide.

“We do believe this would be an isolated incident,” DiMartino said. “We don’t believe that any of the neighbors or remaining tenants of the building should worry about somebody on the loose. We believe it to be an isolated incident.”

The killing was the 75th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 100 homicides at this time last year.