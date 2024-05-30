Police investigating Waianae Intermediate fire as arson

May 30—Honolulu police are investigating an overnight fire at Waianae Intermediate School as an arson case.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 3 a.m. today for a rubbish fire at the school. Two units with five personnel responded.

The first unit to arrive on scene found construction equipment parked between the cafeteria and library buildings on fire. After initiating an offensive fire attack, the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

HFD is investigating the fire's origin, cause and estimated damages, but had requested police respond to the scene.

Police said a suspect is known, but that no arrest has been made, pending its investigation. Police said more than $20,000 of private property was damaged.

