Police investigating vandalism at Church Street Playground in Jay

Apr. 10—JAY — Police are investigating vandalism at the town's Church Street Playground where someone used a black marker to draw male sex organs on several pieces of playground equipment, police Sgt. Russell Adams said.

The vandalism was reported Wednesday morning.

Jay police officer Anthony York is investigating.

Public Works employees were at the park at 7 a.m. painting over the drawings, Adams said.

Anyone with information or who saw something suspicious at the park is asked to call York at the Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.

