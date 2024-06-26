Police investigating two overnight shootings in Hartford

Two people were shot in Hartford overnight in separate shootings.

Officers responded to the first shooting just before 11:10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a ShotSpotter notification in the area of 1025 Albany Ave., according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department.

Boisvert said police found a gunshot victim who was alert and conscious. The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to Boisvert.

Just before 2:15 a.m., police received another ShotSpotter notification, this time in the area of 1048 Capitol Ave., according to Boisvert. As police were investigating, they learned that a man in his 20s arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Boisvert said the man’s injury was not considered life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded to the scene of both shootings and have assumed the investigations.

Anyone with information on either incident has been asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).