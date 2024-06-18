Police investigating threatening symbols scrawled on campaign sign for Maryland Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating threatening symbols scrawled on a lawn sign in Laurel for U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, according to her campaign.

A crosshairs was drawn on the forehead of the image of Alsobrooks on a campaign sign in the 13000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road, according to a photo posted on X by Shomari Stone, an anchor and reporter for FOX5 in Washington. “KKK” was written on the sign in black.

Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County executive, would be Maryland’s first Black U.S. senator if elected in November.

“We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela’s safety,” Alsobrooks spokesperson Gina Ford said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun. “However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign. Police are investigating the matter.”

Alsobrooks, a Democrat, and former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan are competing for the seat being left vacant by the retirement of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin at the beginning of next year.

“Hate, threats of violence, and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Hogan posted on X on Monday afternoon. “They have no place in Maryland.”

