Police investigating threat made against Bingham High School

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — The South Jordan Police Department is investigating a threat made against Bingham High School.

A Utah juvenile reportedly said they received the aforementioned threat “from someone in Washington state,” police said.

Police confirmed there will be extra officers at the high school tomorrow morning as a precaution.

There is no further information available at this time.

