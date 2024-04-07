Police investigating threat at Lawrenceville Arts Center

The Lawrenceville Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are investigating a threat at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

Police said officers were working with management to assess the situation.

The events center has an event on the schedule for Sunday, but it’s unclear yet if they’ve been impacted.

So far, police said nothing suspicious has been found.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the Lawrenceville Arts Center to see if there has been an impact but has not yet heard back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: